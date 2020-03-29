Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,454,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,413 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 5.11% of Sleep Number worth $71,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 386.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $5,535,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

SNBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $695.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35. Sleep Number Corp has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,817. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.