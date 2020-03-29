Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upped their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

SNC opened at C$19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$15.47 and a 12 month high of C$35.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.46.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.2099999 EPS for the current year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

