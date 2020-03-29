SnowGem Price Tops $0.0120 on Major Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market cap of $281,012.90 and $80,247.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004452 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 23,502,580 coins and its circulating supply is 23,425,488 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

