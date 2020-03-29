Social Activity Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Social Activity Token has a total market capitalization of $33,656.75 and approximately $2.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Activity Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00056015 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00351994 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 190.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000993 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014403 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token (SAT) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social.

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Activity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

