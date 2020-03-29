SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of -4.00

Media stories about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) have trended extremely negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBF opened at $37.98 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

