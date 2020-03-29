Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 356.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.67% of Solaredge Technologies worth $30,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,101,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,558,000 after acquiring an additional 235,702 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

SEDG opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of -0.23. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $143.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $1,596,628.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,316.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $2,928,661.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,809,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,927,786. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

