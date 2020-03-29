Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Share Price

News stories about Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Pfizer earned a media sentiment score of 1.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Pfizer’s analysis:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

PFE traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,323,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,870,808. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

