Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Return Energy (CVE:RTN) Stock Price

News headlines about Return Energy (CVE:RTN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Return Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of RTN opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. Return Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Get Return Energy alerts:

About Return Energy

Return Energy Inc engages in the exploration for, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in the producing oil and gas assets in the Peace River Arch Area of Northwest Alberta. It primarily owns and operates a 100% interest in the Rycroft gas plant and associated gathering system.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Return Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Return Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.