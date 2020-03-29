SONO (SONO) Market Cap Hits $3,044.12

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. SONO has a market cap of $3,044.12 and $8.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SONO has traded up 7% against the dollar. One SONO coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.01035843 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00031693 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00173188 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007255 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO (SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

