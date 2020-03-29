Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Short Interest Down 9.5% in March

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,756,300 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the February 27th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:SNE traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.32. 1,943,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,096. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.65. Sony has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sony by 26.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,222,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,301,000 after buying an additional 67,168 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNE. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

