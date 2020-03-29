SophiaTX Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. SophiaTX has a market cap of $143,304.92 and approximately $5,457.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00052011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000687 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.49 or 0.04879782 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00066381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036943 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016364 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Liquid and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

