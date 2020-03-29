SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,640 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of SpartanNash worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1,575.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 777.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $12.93 on Friday. SpartanNash Co has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $445.27 million, a PE ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SpartanNash Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

