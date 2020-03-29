SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.58% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $60,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,925,000 after acquiring an additional 38,875 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,786,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,341,000 after acquiring an additional 260,554 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,972,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,350,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,967,000 after acquiring an additional 439,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.40. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $110.33.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

