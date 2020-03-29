SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stock Position Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,413. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $51.31.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.