SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.49% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYD. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $147,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.3962 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

