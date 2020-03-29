SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Position Reduced by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $4.52 on Friday, hitting $77.76. 225,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,253. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.87. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $60.27 and a 12-month high of $119.48.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.