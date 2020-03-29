Spectiv Price Up 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Spectiv has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. Spectiv has a total market cap of $13,390.07 and $2.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.66 or 0.02541223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00195641 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,280,035 tokens. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

