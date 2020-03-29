Spectrum Market Cap Hits $11,121.42 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $11,121.42 and $7,301.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00627476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017010 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.