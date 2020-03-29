Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,987 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.38% of Spirit Airlines worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $55.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

In other Spirit Airlines news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield purchased 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine P. Richards purchased 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $14.79. 5,730,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,577. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

