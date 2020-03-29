SpreadCoin Trading Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. One SpreadCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. SpreadCoin has a market cap of $6,665.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SpreadCoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000163 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpreadCoin Coin Profile

SpreadCoin (CRYPTO:SPR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. SpreadCoin’s official website is www.spreadcoin.info. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin.

SpreadCoin Coin Trading

SpreadCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpreadCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpreadCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpreadCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.