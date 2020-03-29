Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Aequim Alternative Investments LP

Aequim Alternative Investments LP trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Square accounts for about 1.1% of Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Square were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Square by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $53.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average is $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 109.38 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Square from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Square from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.72.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.