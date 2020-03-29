Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) Short Interest Down 8.9% in March

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,485,800 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the February 27th total of 6,020,000 shares. Approximately 23.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Stage Stores alerts:

Stage Stores stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 607,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,010. The company has a market cap of $12.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Stage Stores has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Stage Stores by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 545,134 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stage Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,284,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stage Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stage Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stage Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Stage Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stage Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.