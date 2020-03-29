Stakenet (XSN) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $281,171.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.01033988 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 105,040,872 coins and its circulating supply is 96,174,553 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.