Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 5,795 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,371 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter worth approximately $6,234,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,306 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,068 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.32.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.22. 2,934,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,401. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.38. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

