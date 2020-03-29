Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stake in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.63% of The GEO Group worth $12,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2,010.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 26,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 25,056 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $219,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEO stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.42. 995,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. The GEO Group Inc has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $24.03.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other The GEO Group news, CEO George C. Zoley bought 250,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,042,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,365,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,243,020.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $56,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,249.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 526,637 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,642. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

