Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 30,010 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.21% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,426 shares of company stock worth $90,232. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,388,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,470. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.10 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

