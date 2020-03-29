Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $10.63 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,858 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 11,442 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,289,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,774,142. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

