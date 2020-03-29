Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $11.36 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,165 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.10% of The Western Union worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in The Western Union by 389.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 824,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after buying an additional 656,159 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 10,225.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,402,000 after acquiring an additional 506,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.62.

The Western Union stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,038,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,234,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

