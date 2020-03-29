Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $13.39 Million Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $13,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at $3,458,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 24,483.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 402,270 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $81.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,272,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

