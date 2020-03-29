Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,828,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 145,510 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.09% of Apple worth $1,124,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $10.70 on Friday, hitting $247.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,054,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,733,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1,130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.07.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

