Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 12,476 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.25% of Cyberark Software worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,694,000 after purchasing an additional 907,364 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 808,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 54,120 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 707,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,520,000 after acquiring an additional 33,587 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cyberark Software from $160.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.52.

CYBR stock traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.08. The stock had a trading volume of 339,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,135. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.51.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.