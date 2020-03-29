Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 173,195 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,195 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.10% of Mylan worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Mylan by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 162,697 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,010,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,304 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mylan by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYL stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. 6,297,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,884,368. Mylan NV has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

