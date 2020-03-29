Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,931 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.18% of Brixmor Property Group worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 and sold 16,868 shares worth $347,571. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. 4,985,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,216. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.