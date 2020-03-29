Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 12,126 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,126 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Corning by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,150,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,826,000 after acquiring an additional 715,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,913,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,911,000 after acquiring an additional 48,308 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Corning by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,633,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,778,000 after buying an additional 721,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,095,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,121,000 after buying an additional 71,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,685,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,088,698. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

