Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 18,366 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,366 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,548,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,763,346. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

