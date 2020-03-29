Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 3,624 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.92.

NYSE ES traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,594. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.37.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

