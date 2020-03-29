Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 6,013 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in State Street were worth $14,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

STT stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,734,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,609. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.