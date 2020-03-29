Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,964 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.05% of KeyCorp worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.20. 20,789,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,062,504. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

