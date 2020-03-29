Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.11% of NRG Energy worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,853 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,559,000 after acquiring an additional 750,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,093,000 after acquiring an additional 163,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,001,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,719,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after buying an additional 1,092,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,399,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59. NRG Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,210,598.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

