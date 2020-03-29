Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 604.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. 2,120,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.