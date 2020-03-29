Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 466,200 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the February 27th total of 506,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

NYSE:SMP traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 135,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,544. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $903.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

