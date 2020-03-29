Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,720 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 998,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,815,000 after acquiring an additional 437,655 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,366,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 468.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,436,000 after purchasing an additional 322,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,170,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $10.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.66. 1,812,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,667. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

