Steem Hits Market Cap of $64.92 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $64.92 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002852 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, RuDEX and OpenLedger DEX. During the last week, Steem has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,175.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.32 or 0.03438319 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00676371 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 385,568,872 coins and its circulating supply is 368,594,778 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, RuDEX, Bittrex, Bithumb, GOPAX, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.