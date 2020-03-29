Stephenson National Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 22,878 SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust owned 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $600,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,939,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,458,000 after purchasing an additional 157,254 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,393. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

