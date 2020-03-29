Stephenson National Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 33,565 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust owned about 0.15% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vicus Capital increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 150,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $550,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 248,497 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.51. 246,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,727. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

