Stephenson National Bank & Trust Invests $1.29 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after buying an additional 2,440,748 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 774,614 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day moving average of $156.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.