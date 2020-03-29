Stephenson National Bank & Trust Invests $3.60 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.1% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,041,000 after buying an additional 29,410 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. 42,774,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,009,029. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.