Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,728,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.09 and a 200 day moving average of $156.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

