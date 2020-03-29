Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New $7.13 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.1% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11,384.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,030,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,923,000 after buying an additional 793,883 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after buying an additional 484,968 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,464,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,080,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,547,000 after purchasing an additional 400,316 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,251,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,180. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.266 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

