Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 4.4% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,643,000 after buying an additional 248,635 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after buying an additional 280,607 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,497,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after buying an additional 229,860 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.56. The company had a trading volume of 39,908,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,658,871. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.38 and its 200-day moving average is $155.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

